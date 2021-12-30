Andhra Pradesh govt grants permission for reopening seized theatres

-
In the wake of theatres being seized in Andhra Pradesh, things were getting tense. It seems like the state government has now granted permission to reopen the theatres with immediate effect.
The government has given permission for the closed theatres to be reopened, but the theatre owners are warned that they must fix the problems within one month, or they will face confiscation once again.
A number of theatres in the state were shut down for not complying with basic guidelines.
In the process, close to 100 theatres were seized during the quality checks, while a number of theatres shut down voluntarily.
Several distributors, producers, and theatres owners had met with representatives of the Andhra Pradesh government earlier, seeking to resolve the issue.
With big-ticket movies like 'RRR' and 'Radhe Shyam' ready to hit the screens, the film trade in AP had pleaded with the government to take necessary steps.
