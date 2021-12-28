Chaos at Delhi's hospitals as resident doctors shut OPD counters

-
-
The ongoing protest of the resident doctors on Monday caused chaos like situation across hospitals in the national capital as all OPD counters were shut for the patients.
The protesting doctors had called for a total shutdown of the medical services in the hospitals after the police action on Monday. The doctors are demanding an apology for the action taken by the Delhi Police against them.
The Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital, which has been the epicenter of the ongoing stir, witnessed chaos as the OPD counters remained shut. The doctors protested outside the emergency ward and all emergency services were obstructed. Even the ambulance services have been disrupted by the agitating doctors.
Delhi's Chacha Nehru Children Hospital was also badly affected as the protesting doctors closed the main doors to stop the patients from visiting the hospital.
The doctors at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital also stopped the OPD and other medical services for sometime. However, after a brief suspension, the OPD services at Safdarjung Hospital resumed with senior doctors and consultants attending to the patients.
Meanwhile, the resident doctors' association of AIIMS has also withdrawn all non-emergency work from Tuesday if no steps are taken by the government against the violence faced by doctors during their protest on Monday.
The protesting doctors started a march from the Safdarjung Hospital towards the Union Health ministry's office to register protest against the police action on agitating doctors during protest on Monday.
The RDAs across the nation have been protesting since November 27 against the multiple postponement of the NEET PG Counselling 2021 and the subsequent admission of the fresh batch of resident doctors in the medical colleges.
--IANS
avr/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
