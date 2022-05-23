Quomodocunquize: Tharoor takes dig at Railway Ministry with head-scratcher

-
ALSO READ
Cong's Shashi Tharoor takes a swipe at Centre over tackling Covid-19
Tharoor's selfie with 6 women MPs with 'attractive place' tweet sparks row
Covid-hit Manchester City ousts fourth-tier Swindon 4-1 in FA Cup
No need for official football regulator, says English Premier League
Indian Embassy in Kuwait hits out at Tharoor's 'anti-India' retweet
-
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday took a dig at the Ministry of Railways with a difficult-to-pronounce head-scratcher -- quomodocunquize.
The man of many words, who is known for throwing in rarely-used English words into Twitter lexicon, helpfully shared the meaning too.
"To make money by any means possible," the meaning posted by the Congress leader read.
In a tweet, Tharoor said, "Obscure Words Deptt: Must the Indian Railways quomodocunquize?"
He tagged the Ministry of Railways, using the hashtag 'SeniorCitizensConcession'.
The concession, which was put on hold from March 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic hit the country, has remained suspended, with senior officials indicating it might not be retained.
While train services remained suspended through most of 2020 and parts of 2021, the demand for the concessions began surfacing as services normalised.
In another tweet, Tharoor posted another rarely used expression "play possum" to take a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Unfamiliar Expressions Deptt: 'play possum': definitions: (1) pretend to be asleep or unconscious (as an opossum does to avoid attack) (2) feign ignorance," he tweeted.
"USAGE: Why does our PM play possum when heinous atrocities are committed by his worst supporters?" he said.
This is not the first time the author-politician-wordsmith has sent Twitterati scurrying for their dictionaries to confirm whether such words and expressions indeed exist.
Last month, he had posted another head-scratcher quockerwodger.
"A quockerwodger was a type of wooden puppet. In politics, a quockerwodger was a politician acting on the instructions of an influential third party, rather than properly representing their constituents," he had said.
Before that, Tharoor took a dig at the BJP with the word 'allodoxaphobia', which he explained was an irrational fear of opinions.
Also, the Congress MP had engaged in friendly banter with TRS working president KT Rama Rao over COVID-19 medicine names and threw in the obscure 'floccinaucinihilipilification'.
Oxford dictionary describes 'floccinaucinihilipilification' as the action or habit of estimating something as worthless.
In the past as well he has stumped people with words such as 'farrago' and 'troglodyte'.
While 'farrago' means a confused mixture, 'troglodyte' means a person regarded as being deliberately ignorant or old-fashioned.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU