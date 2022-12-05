'Andhra Pradesh land of honours, heritage and culture:' President Murmu

During her maiden visit to Andhra Pradesh, said that the state is a land of many honours with a rich and culture.

The president was accorded a grand welcome by Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan and his cabinet colleagues at Vijayawada on Sunday.

The Chief Minister and Governor presented her with the portraits of Sri Venkateswara Swamy. On her maiden visit to the State, the government felicitated at a civic reception held at Mural Convention Centre at Poranki.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that 'Desha Bhashalandu Telugu Lessa' and Telugu language and literature are familiar to all the people of the country.

"The dance art that started with the name of Kuchipudi is now universal. She was very fortunate to visit the holy place of Tirumala Balaji and pray for the blessings of Goddess Kanaka Durga to all the people," the President said.

She extolled the greatness of freedom fighter Alluri Sitaramaraju, poets Gurazada Apparao and Molla, social worker Durgabhai Deshmukh and others.

"Godavari, Krishna, Penna, Vamsadhara and Nagavalli rivers made the state prosperous. Nagarjuna hill and Amaravati are serving spiritual centres," Murmu further said.

