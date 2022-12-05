JUST IN
It's time to take Pak-occupied Kashmir back: Congress leader Harish Rawat
'Andhra Pradesh land of honours, heritage and culture:' President Murmu

She extolled the greatness of freedom fighter Alluri Sitaramaraju, poets Gurazada Apparao and Molla, social worker Durgabhai Deshmukh and others

Andhra Pradesh | President of India | Droupadi Murmu

ANI  General News 

President Droupadi Murmu in Andhra Pradesh
President Droupadi Murmu in Andhra Pradesh

During her maiden visit to Andhra Pradesh, President of India Droupadi Murmu said that the state is a land of many honours with a rich heritage and culture.

The president was accorded a grand welcome by Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan and his cabinet colleagues at Vijayawada on Sunday.

The Chief Minister and Governor presented her with the portraits of Sri Venkateswara Swamy. On her maiden visit to the State, the government felicitated Droupadi Murmu at a civic reception held at Mural Convention Centre at Poranki.

She was felicitated at a civic reception by the State Government held at Murali Convention Centre in Poranki, near here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that 'Desha Bhashalandu Telugu Lessa' and Telugu language and literature are familiar to all the people of the country.

"The dance art that started with the name of Kuchipudi is now universal. She was very fortunate to visit the holy place of Tirumala Balaji and pray for the blessings of Goddess Kanaka Durga to all the people," the President said.

She extolled the greatness of freedom fighter Alluri Sitaramaraju, poets Gurazada Apparao and Molla, social worker Durgabhai Deshmukh and others.

"Godavari, Krishna, Penna, Vamsadhara and Nagavalli rivers made the state prosperous. Nagarjuna hill and Amaravati are serving spiritual centres," Murmu further said.

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 09:26 IST

