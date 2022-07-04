History of freedom struggle not about a few years and some people: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to unveil freedom fighter Alluri's statue in Andhra's Bhimavaram
PM unveils statue of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in AP
PM Modi to visit Bhimavaram in AP, Gandhinagar in Gujarat on July 4
India falls 8 places to 150th position in World Press Freedom Ranking
Andhra CM Jagan Reddy calls for action plan to fill up 8,928 govt posts
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the history of the country's freedom struggle was not about a few years or some people but was about the sacrifice from every nook and corner of the country.
In his address after unveiling a 30-ft bronze statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju here, Modi said the legendary freedom fighter's 125th birth anniversary and the centenary of the Rampa Rebellion will be celebrated throughout the year.
"The freedom struggle is not just the history of a few years, some regions or some people. It is the history of sacrifices from every nook and corner of the country," he said.
Paying rich tributes to Alluri Sitarama Raju, PM Modi said he involved himself in the country's fight for independence early, dedicated himself for Adivasi welfare and the country and was "martyred" at a young age.
His life is an inspiration, he said, adding Alluri "was a symbol of India's culture, Adivasi identity and values".
Much like the youth joined the freedom struggle in hordes, they should now come forward to realise the dreams of the country, Modi said exhorting the younger sections of the population.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU