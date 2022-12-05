Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra begins in Congress-ruled Rajasthan

-
Rahul Gandhi began his Bharat Jodo Yatra in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan on Monday morning.
The yatra commenced from Kali Talai in Jhalrapatan in Jhalawar.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, ministers, MLAs and many other leaders and workers joined Gandhi.
Tight security arrangements have been made for the yatra.
After covering 14 km, the yatra is scheduled to reach Baliborda chauraha at around 10 am. After the lunch break, the yatra will restart from Nahardi at 3.30 pm.
Gandhi is scheduled to hold a corner meeting at Chandrabhaga chauraha in the evening.
The yatra will take a halt in Jhalawar for a night stay.
The yatra entered Rajasthan from the Madhya Pradesh district of Agar Malwa on Sunday.
First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 09:10 IST
