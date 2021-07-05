Andhra Pradesh registers 2,100 new Covid-19 infections, 26 deaths

Andhra Pradesh logged 2,100 fresh cases of coronavirus, 3,435 recoveries and 26 deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday.

Active cases stood at 33,964.

A total of 2.24 crore tests so far turned out 19,05,023 positive cases of Covid-19 in the state, at an overall positivity rate of 8.65 per cent.

The overall recovery rate improved to 97.47 per cent after 18,58,189 infected persons got cured.

The mortality rate remained stable at 0.67 per cent as the gross toll mounted to 12,870, government data said.

The infection positivity rate in the districts showed a drastic decline over the week, with only two staying above the five per cent mark.

From a high of 25 per cent six weeks ago, the infection positivity rate fell to 6.17 per cent in East Godavari and from 23 to 5.32 per cent in West Godavari.

Chittoors graph slid from 21 to 3.76 per cent, Prakasams from 17 to 3.37 per cent, SPS Nellores from 18 to 3.13 per cent and Guntur's from 13 to 2.94 per cent, government data showed.

Vizianagaram now has the lowest 1.59 per cent positivity rate in the state, followed by Srikakulam 1.96 per cent, Anantapuramu 2.09 per cent, Kurnool 2.16 per cent, Visakhapatnam 2.28 per cent, Kadapa 2.44 per cent, and Krishna 2.88 per cent.

The data also showed that 23,419 Covid-infected persons were now in home isolation, down from 31,171 last week.

The number of patients in hospitals came down from 7,998 to 6,542 and in Covid Care Centres from 5,655 to 5,364 in the last week.

According to the day's bulletin, East Godavari reported 583, Chittoor 316 and West Godavari 217 fresh cases.

Of the remaining 10 districts, five added less than 200 new cases each and five below 80 each.

Vizianagaram registered only 22 new cases in 24 hours, the lowest day count in a district in close to four months.

The 26 deaths reported in 24 hours were also the lowest in about three months.

Chittoor and Krishna reported five fresh fatalities each, East Godavari four, Prakasam three, Anantapuramu, Guntur and SPS Nellore two each, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari one each.

Vizianagaram, Kurnool and Kadapa did not reportany Covid-19 deaths in a day.

