Andhra Pradesh reports 1,730 fresh Covid cases, active count tops 10,000

: The number of active cases in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday jumped over the 10,000 mark once again as 1,730 more people were infected with the disease, the highest in a day since November 11 last year.

On November 28, the state had 11,571 active cases but ever since the slide started and fell to as low as 575 on February 23.

As the 'second wave' began in early March, the active cases started climbing again and reached 10,300 on Sunday.

However, very few of the infected persons were hospitalised now and majority were placed in home isolation only, Health department officials said.

According to the latest bulletin, 842 patients got cured and five more succumbed to Covid-19 in the state in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.

So far, 1.52 crore tests were completed that turned out a total of 9,07,676 positives at an overall positivity rate of 5.97 per cent.

The total recoveries touched 8,90,137 and the toll 7,239, the bulletin said.

Guntur district continued to report higher number of fresh cases as it added 378 in a day, followed by Chittoor 338, Visakhapatnam 235, Krishna 226 and SPS Nellore 164.

Prakasam added 81, Anantapuramu 59, Srikakulam 58, Kadapa and Kurnool 54 each and Vizianagaram 46 new cases while East Godavari reported 27 and West Godavari 10.

Chittoor saw three fresh Covid-19 fatalities and SPS Nellore and Visakhapatnam one each in 24 hours.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)