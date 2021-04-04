Andhra Pradesh reports 1,730 fresh Covid cases, active count tops 10,000

-
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh logs 492 new Covid-19 cases, highest in over 2 months
Andhra Pradesh reports 5,795 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally at 729,307
Andhra Pradesh reports 2,477 new Covid-19 cases, 10 additional deaths
Andhra Pradesh completes 7.5 mn sample tests; reports 3,342 Covid-19 cases
Andhra Pradesh reports 253 fresh Covid-19 cases, 137 recoveries
-
: The number of active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday jumped over the 10,000 mark once again as 1,730 more people were infected with the disease, the highest in a day since November 11 last year.
On November 28, the state had 11,571 active cases but ever since the slide started and fell to as low as 575 on February 23.
As the 'second wave' began in early March, the active cases started climbing again and reached 10,300 on Sunday.
However, very few of the infected persons were hospitalised now and majority were placed in home isolation only, Health department officials said.
According to the latest bulletin, 842 patients got cured and five more succumbed to Covid-19 in the state in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.
So far, 1.52 crore tests were completed that turned out a total of 9,07,676 coronavirus positives at an overall positivity rate of 5.97 per cent.
The total recoveries touched 8,90,137 and the toll 7,239, the bulletin said.
Guntur district continued to report higher number of fresh cases as it added 378 in a day, followed by Chittoor 338, Visakhapatnam 235, Krishna 226 and SPS Nellore 164.
Prakasam added 81, Anantapuramu 59, Srikakulam 58, Kadapa and Kurnool 54 each and Vizianagaram 46 new cases while East Godavari reported 27 and West Godavari 10.
Chittoor saw three fresh Covid-19 fatalities and SPS Nellore and Visakhapatnam one each in 24 hours.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU