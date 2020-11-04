Andhra Pradesh reports 2,477 new Covid-19 cases, 10 additional deaths

: The total positive



cases increased to 8,33,208 in with the addition of 2,477 on Wednesday but the overall infection positivity rate dropped below ten per cent after about four months.

After a total of 83,42,265 sample tests, the overall infection positivity rate stood at 9.99 per cent but AP now boasts a recovery rate of 96.62 per cent, the highest in the country.

The latest bulletin said 2,477 patients had also recovered in 24 hours ending 9 am today, pushing the total recoveries up to 8,05,026.

The state saw only 10 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, the lowest in more than three months, as the overall toll rose to 6,744.

East Godavari district one again reported the highest number of 424 new cases in a day.

West Godavari added 375, Krishna 332, Guntur 323 and Chittoor 321 new cases in 24 hours.

Kadapa, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam added 127, 122 and 117 cases respectively.

Anantapuramu district crossed the 65,000 total cases mark but added only 52 in 24 hours, the lowest in over three months.

SPS Nellore reported 94, Vizianagaram 85, Prakasam 70 new cases while Kurnool saw the lowest addition of 35 cases.

Krishna, Guntur and Visakhapatnam saw two fresh Covid-19 fatalities each while four other districts reported one more death each, the bulletin said.

