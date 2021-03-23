Andhra Pradesh logs 492 new Covid-19 cases, highest in over 2 months

-
: Andhra Pradesh reported 492
fresh cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, the highest number in over two months.
Of the 492, 163 came from a private college in Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district where Intermediate students got infected.
East Godavari reported a total of 168 new cases in a day as its gross tally crossed 1.25 lakh, the highest in the state.
The state saw 256 COVID-19 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin.
The cumulative positive cases in the state touched 8,94,536 after 1.48 crore tests at the rate of 6.04 per cent.
The number of active cases climbed to 2,616 after a total of 8,84,727 recoveries and 7,193 deaths.
Krishna district reported 63, Chittoor 56, Guntur 47, Visakhapatnam 46 and Anantapuramu 29 new cases in a day.
SPS Nellore added 22, Kurnool 20, Prakasam and West Godavari 12 each and Srikakulam 10 fresh cases while Kadapa and Vizianagaram reported five and two respectively.
Chittoor and Visakhapatnam districts reported one fresh COVID-19 fatality each.
Chittoor now has the highest 507 active cases, followed by East Godavari with 466 and Krishna 308.
