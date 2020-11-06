Andhra Pradesh reports 2,410 fresh Covid-19 cases, 11 more fatalities

-
: Andhra Pradesh has reported as
many as 2,410 new coronavirus cases taking the caseload to 8,38,363, while 11 people died pushing the COVID-19 toll to 6,768, an official bulletin said on Friday.
Three people in Krishna, two each in Chittoor and Guntur and one each in Anantapur, East Godavari, Kadapa and West Godavari districts died due to the virus, it said providing details as of 9 AM.
So far 85,07,230 samples have been tested and the state currently has 21,825 active cases after 2,452 patients were discharged after treatment, it said.
Of the fresh cases during the last 24 hours, East Godavari topped the chart with 401 infections followed by Guntur-323 and Krishna and West Godavari 298 each.
