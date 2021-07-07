Andhra Pradesh reports 21 Covid-19 deaths, lowest since April 16

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
Johnson & Johnson delays vaccine rollout in Europe amid blood clot probe
PM to meet vaccine makers today to discuss next phase of rollout
-
Andhra Pradesh reported 21 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, the lowest in a day after April 16 during the second wave.
The state added 3,166 fresh cases of coronavirus while 4,019 recovered from the infection in a day, a health department bulletin said.
The state's COVID-19 chart now showed a cumulative of 19,11,231 positives, 18,65,956 recoveries and 12,919 deaths.
The active caseload is now 32,356, the bulletin added.
East Godavari reported 664, West Godavari 431, Prakasam 375, Chittoor 337, SPS Nellore 259, Guntur 239 and Kadapa 221 new cases in 24 hours.
Krishna added 191, Visakhapatnam 144, Srikakulam 103 and Anantapuramu 102, while Vizianagaram registered 55 and Kurnool 45 cases in a day.
Chittoor and East Godavari districts reported four fresh fatalities each, Krishna three, Anantapuramu, Guntur, Kurnool and West Godavari two each and Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam, one each.
SPS Nellore, Kadapa, Vizianagaram and Prakasam did not report any deaths in a day.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU