Covid-19: Delhi CM Kejriwal inaugurates genome sequencing lab at LNJP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday inaugurated a genome sequencing lab at Lok Nayak Hospital. The genome sequencing laboratory can identify variants of COVID-19.
Addressing the media at the event, the Delhi CM said, "We were dependent on the Central government's lab at NCDC till now and we had to send all our samples to that lab. Machine for genome sequencing has been brought in LNJP. Through this machine, we can analyse the variants of coronavirus. If we get to know which variant it is, it will help in taking action and framing strategies."
"From today, this facility is being started. I have been told that this is the third such facility in North India. One is NCDC, the other one is NIB Pune and this is the third facility that is being started. People of Delhi will be benefitted from it," Kejriwal said.
"I would like to congratulate LNJP hospital, the Director of LNJP Dr Suresh Kumar and his team who have started this in such a short period," he said.
Kejriwal stated that the genetic analyses be helpful in the third wave.
The Delhi CM also informed that another genome sequencing laboratory to identify variants of coronavirus will be inaugurated at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences.
"We have opened many activities. We are also trying to open in a graded manner. I would like to appeal to the people to maintain social distancing where relief is being given. We must take precautions," he added.
