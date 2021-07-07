Odisha reports its highest single-day Covid deaths as 59 lose lives

-

Odisha on Wednesday reported the highest single-day COVID-19 fatality as 59 people died, taking the toll to 4,358, a Health Department official said.
The state also registered 2,602 new cases, pushing the tally to 9,29,788, he said.
There are 28,015 active cases in the state at present.
In the last 24 hours, 3,258 patients recovered. So far, 8,97,362 have been cured of COVID-19 in the state.
The number of deaths is on the rise in the state, bucking the country-wide trend in a cause of concern for the government.
The highest 10 deaths were reported from the Khurda district, followed by Bargarh, Dhenkanal and Puri (five each).
Ganjam, Nayagarh, Rayagada and Sundargarh reported four deaths each.
Khurda district also reported the highest 529 new cases, followed by Cuttack (397), Jajpur (183), Puri (174), Balasore (164) and Mayurbhanj (141).
Odisha tested 74,468 samples on Tuesday.
Cuttack district registered a positivity rate of 15.1 per cent, the state's highest.
Around 0.13 per cent of the people who are either fully vaccinated or received one dose have been found to be COVID-positive in the state, officials said.
"While 9,154 persons (0.09 per cent) of 1,00,43,077 people getting the first dose tested positive, 7,806 (0.31) people got infection even after taking both the doses," an official said.
The state government urged the Center to allocate more Covishield vaccines on an urgent basis as the state was facing a shortage.
Additional Chief Secretary, Health, PK Mohapatra wrote to Union Secretary of Health and Family Welfare in this regard.
In view of the shortage in vaccines, the state government advised the District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and other local authorities to prioritise those who require the second dose.
