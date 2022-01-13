Andhra Pradesh reports 4,348 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally at 2,092,227

reported 4,348 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,92,227 and the number of active cases to 14,204 on Thursday.

The day's infection positivity rate was over 9 per cent as the state scaled up testing, with 47,884 samples screened in 24 hours.

The state had recorded 3,205 fresh cases yesterday.

The latest bulletin said, the total recoveries climbed to 20,63,516 as 261 more infected persons got cured in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.

The overall Covid-19 toll increased to 14,507 with two fresh fatalities.

Chittoor district topped the daily chart with 932 fresh infections, followed by Visakhapatnam with 823.

Only West Godavari district reported less than 100 new cases while the remaining 10 added between 100 and 400 in 24 hours.

Krishna and Srikakulam districts had one fresh fatality each in a day.

