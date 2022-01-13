PM Modi chairs meeting with chief ministers on pandemic situation

-
ALSO READ
Govt to procure 660 mn more doses of Covishield, Covaxin at revised rates
UK to add India's Covaxin to approved vaccine list for inbound travellers
WHO technical advisory group to take call on Covaxin EUL next week
Review of Covaxin underway, expect a recommendation within 24 hours: WHO
WHO says likely to receive clarifications on Covaxin by weekend
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with chief ministers over the COVID-19 situation in the country amid a surge in coronavirus cases due to its Omicron variant.
The interaction has been held via video-conferencing.
The meeting came on a day India logged 247,417 new infections, the highest in 236 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,63,17,927, which included 5,488 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also attended the meeting.
Fresh curbs have been imposed in various parts of the country to check the spread of the highly transmissible virus.
Reviewing the Covid situation at a high-level meeting on Sunday, Modi had called for ensuring adequate health infrastructure at the district level and accelerating the vaccination drive for adolescents in mission mode.
The precaution vaccination drive for healthcare and frontline workers, besides those over 60 years of age with comorbidities, has also started.
Vaccination remains among the most effective means to fight Covid, Modi had said.
The prime minister had said that a meeting with the chief ministers be convened to discuss state-specific scenarios, best practices and the public health response.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU