Andhra Pradesh reports over 11,000 coronavirus cases, 64 deaths

Andhra Pradesh reported 11,434 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 10.54 lakh while 64 fatalities pushed the toll to 7,800, the state government said on Tuesday.
As many as 7,055 people recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,47,629, an official bulletin said, giving details during the last 24 hours, ending 9 AM today.
The total number of positive cases stood at 10,54,875.
The state has 99,446 active cases and over 74,000 samples were tested during the past 24 hrs.
Vizianagaram topped the toll chart with eight casualties followed by Anantapur, East Godavari, Guntur, Nellore and Srikakulam six each.
Meanwhile, an official release quoted Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as saying that the state lost Rs 20,000 crore revenue due to COVID-19 last year.
He said this at a video conference with Collectors and Superintendents of Police on various issues, including the pandemic.
On vaccinations, the release said that so far about 45.48 lakh people aged above 45 years had received their first dose and 11.30 lakh got the second jab.
Officials have identified 355 government hospitals with a combined bed capacity of 38,277 in all the districts for COVID-19 treatment, of which 17,901 are vacant, the release said.
