Goa registers 2,110 fresh coronavirus infections; 31 fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
Covid: EC bans rallies, public meetings in West Bengal from 7 pm to 10 am
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
-
As many as 2,110 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 31 died of the infection in Goa on Tuesday, an official from the health department said.
The latest cases and casualties have raised the tally of infections to 81,908 and toll to 1,086, the official said.
With the addition of 748 patients discharged during the day, the count of recoveries has risen to 64,231, he said, adding that the coastal state is not left with 16,591 active cases.
At least 5,548 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 6,32,131, he added.
Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 81,908, new cases 2,110, death toll 1086, discharged 64,231, active cases 16,591, samples tested till date 6,32,131.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU