Goa registers 2,110 fresh coronavirus infections; 31 fatalities

As many as 2,110 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 31 died of the infection in Goa on Tuesday, an official from the health department said.

The latest cases and casualties have raised the tally of infections to 81,908 and toll to 1,086, the official said.

With the addition of 748 patients discharged during the day, the count of recoveries has risen to 64,231, he said, adding that the coastal state is not left with 16,591 active cases.

At least 5,548 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 6,32,131, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 81,908, new cases 2,110, death toll 1086, discharged 64,231, active cases 16,591, samples tested till date 6,32,131.