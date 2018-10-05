Anju Ilyasi's death to Suhaib's arrest and acquittal: All twists and turns

Following is the chronology of events in which the High Court Friday acquitted Suhaib Ilyasi, former TV anchor and producer of the show 'India's Most Wanted', in his wife's murder case:



Jan 10, 2000: Anju Ilyasi found dead at their East Delhi residence with multiple stab wounds.

Jan 18 : Panel of doctors at AIIMS says injuries on the victim appear self-inflicted and suicidal.

Mar 28 : Ilyasi arrested on charges of dowry harassment and murder levelled by sister-in-law and mother- in-law.

Oct, 2002: Charge sheet filed against Ilyasi for dowry death.

Mar 29, 2003: Trial court frames charges under Section 498A and 304B of the IPC against Ilyasi.

Jul 17: Prosecutor files application in trial court for adding murder charge.

Feb 3, 2004: Trial court dismisses application.

Jul 12, 2005: Victim's mother moves application for fresh investigation.

Aug 4: Application dismissed.

Aug 19, 2010: Plea to add murder charge filed again.

Feb 19, 2011: Trial court rejects the plea. Ilyasi's mother-in-law moves Delhi High Court seeking framing of additional charge of murder.

May, 2012: New medical board set up to look into injuries suffered by Ilyasi's wife.

Jan 5, 2013: Ilyasi moves HC objecting to constitution of new medical board.

Jan 7, 2013: HC stays order for a fresh medical board after Ilyasi challenges the order.

Aug 12, 2014: HC dismisses Ilyasi's objection to the fresh medical board and allows adding of murder charge. Ilyasi moves SC against the order.

Aug 21: SC dismisses Ilyasi's plea challenging HC order asking him to face murder charges for his wife's death.

Dec 16, 2017: Delhi court finds Ilyasi guilty of stabbing his wife to death.

Dec 20: Court sentences Ilyasi to life imprisonment.

Mar 13, 2018: Ilyasi moves HC against life term.

Mar 15: HC seeks response from Delhi Police on Ilyasi's plea.

Apr 26, 2018: HC grants interim bail of four weeks to Ilyasi.

May 14: HC refuses to extend interim bail.

May 31: SC asks Ilyasi to approach HC for interim bail.

Aug 17: HC reserves verdict.

Oct 5: HC acquits Ilyasi.