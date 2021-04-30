Another grim milestone: Global coronavirus cases breach 150-mn mark

-
Worldwide Covid-19 cases have exceeded 150 million, with the US, India and Brazil reporting the highest number of infections, according to the latest figures from the Johns Hopkins University. Brazil’s fatalities exceeded 400,000 as the country recorded more Covid-19 deaths in the first four months of the year than in all of 2020.
France said it found initial cases of the variant first detected in India and extended anti-Covid shots to all adults from June 15.
The US is the worst-affected country by the coronavirus recording 32,288,689 cases and 575,193 deaths.
