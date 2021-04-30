Another grim milestone: Global coronavirus cases breach 150-mn mark

Worldwide Covid-19 cases have exceeded 150 million, with the US, India and Brazil reporting the highest number of infections, according to the latest figures from the Johns Hopkins University. Brazil’s fatalities exceeded 400,000 as the country recorded more Covid-19 deaths in the first four months of the year than in all of 2020.



France said it found initial cases of the variant first detected in India and extended anti-Covid shots to all adults from June 15.





Sweden delayed its national vaccination target for a second time in a month, while Pfizer and BioNTech sought authorisation for their Covid-19 shot to be used in children aged 12 to 15 in the European Union. Hong Kong will quarantine residents of an apartment building after a person was found with what the government called the first local untraceable infection with Covid-19 variants. Singapore will reinstate some social distancing controls and tighten borders with countries that are seeing a persistent rise in cases.

The US is the worst-affected country by the recording 32,288,689 cases and 575,193 deaths.