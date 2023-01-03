JUST IN
Another Russian found dead in Odisha, third in fortnight, say police

Another Russian was found dead in Odisha on Tuesday, the third such incident in a fortnight, police said

Press Trust of India  |  Paradip (Odisha) 

Another Russian was found dead in Odisha on Tuesday, the third such incident in a fortnight, police said.

The Russian, identified as Milyakov Sergey, was found dead in a ship anchored at Paradip Port in Jagatsinghpur district.

The 51-year-old man was the chief engineer of the vessel, M B Aldnah, which was on its way to Mumbai from Chittagong Port in Bangladesh via Paradip.

He was found dead in his ship chamber around 4.30 am.

Police could not immediately ascertain the cause of the death.

Paradip Port Trust Chairman P L Haranand confirmed the death of the Russian engineer and said an investigation was underway.

Two Russian tourists, including a lawmaker, were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Rayagada town in southern Odisha in the latter half of December.

Pavel Antov (65), a lawmaker in Russia, died after allegedly falling from a hotel's third floor on December 24, while his friend Vladimir Bidenov (61) was found dead in his room on December 22.

Both cases are being investigated by the Odisha Police.

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 17:50 IST

