JUST IN
Wrestling: Vinesh Phogat pounces CWG gold, Ravi Dahiya wins yellow metal
Money laundering: Satyendar Jain withdraws interim bail plea, wife released
Liquor traders request Delhi govt to reinstate private vend licenses
Har Ghar Tiranga: Post Offices to remain open on all days till I-Day
Karnataka govt releases Rs 200 crore for rain relief, rehabilitation
Jagdeep Dhankhar's journey from a Rajasthan village to Vice President House
What is happening with CUET candidates is story of every youth: Rahul
Wrestling: Vinesh Phogat in line for CWG gold, Ravi Dahiya eases into final
Delhi L-G okays 11 officials suspension for lapses in excise policy: Report
Dhanbad judge murder: 2 including auto driver get life term by CBI court
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Wrestling: Vinesh Phogat pounces CWG gold, Ravi Dahiya wins yellow metal
Business Standard

CBI makes two more arrests in Rs 25 lakh Paradip port bribery case: Reports

After their interrogation, the agency arrested Charchit Mishra, director of Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) and son of the state's leading industrialist, Mahimananda Mishra, on Saturday, sources said

Topics
Paradip port | CBI | Bribery

IANS  |  Bhubaneswar 

CBI
The agency also apprehended real-estate developer Sisir Kumar Das in this connection, which took the total number of arrests made so far in this case to six.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two more persons in connection with the Rs 25 lakh Paradip Port Trust (PPT) bribery case, sources said on Saturday.

The CBI had arrested PPT chief mechanical engineer Saroj Kumar Das and three others on Friday after conducting raids at several places in the state.

After their interrogation, the agency arrested Charchit Mishra, director of Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) and the son of the state's leading industrialist, Mahimananda Mishra, on Saturday, the sources said.

The agency also apprehended real-estate developer Sisir Kumar Das in this connection, which took the total number of arrests made so far in this case to six.

After producing them before a local court, the CBI has taken them on remand. The accused will again be produced before the special court on August 10.

Mishra's lawyer Joydeep Pal claimed that there is no direct evidence against his client.

"As he is the director of OSL and was looking after the business at Paradip port, he has been arrested," Pal said.

Apart from Charchit, Sisir and the engineer of the port, the others arrested include Surya Narayan Sahoo, Deputy GM (operations) of OSL, Sumanta Rout and Sankha Subhra Mitra, the manager of Kolkata-based logistics company Karam Chand Thapar (KCT).

As per sources, OSL officials allegedly damaged the conveyor belt at the Paradip port while unloading cargo, and its repairment cost the port a lot.

The port's Chief Mechanical Engineer, in alleged conspiracy with Charchit, Mitra, and conduit Sumanta Rout, got it repaired with funds from the Paradip Port Trust.

In return, on behalf of Das, the conduit allegedly demanded Rs 60 lakh as bribe. Accordingly, he collected Rs 25 lakh from Cuttack and kept Rs 10 lakh separately for himself, the CBI said.

It was also alleged that the conduit handed over Rs 10 lakh to Sisir, with whom Saroj had allegedly booked a property.

--IANS

bbm/sks/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Paradip port

First Published: Sat, August 06 2022. 23:30 IST

`
.