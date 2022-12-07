JUST IN
NGOs to refrain from showing 'vulnerable children in deplorable condition'
Business Standard

Another website of govt meant for pensioners hacked, complaint registered

After AIIMS' server, hackers have now reportedly stolen data of Central government's website www.jeevanpramaan.gov.in by creating a similar website and duping pensioners

Topics
Hacking | Websites hacked | Cyber Attack

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

After AIIMS' server, hackers have now reportedly stolen data of Central government's website www.jeevanpramaan.gov.in by creating a similar website and duping pensioners.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police is currently looking into the matter after they got a complaint in this regard from the National Informatics Centre.

Jeevan Pramaan is a biometric enabled digital service for pensioners.

Pensioners of Central government, state government or any other government organisation can take benefit of this facility.

The accused created a similar web portal jeevanpraman.online to cheat the pensioners.

The fake website was offering generating life certificate and the procedure for the same.

The majority of the content were copied from the actual government website.

"It was also observed that the fake website was also integrated with a payment gateway and accepting money from the customers for Jeevan pramaan services. The accused were charging Rs 199 from the pensioners. The pensioners were asked to fill up a form with their full details to get a life certificate," read the complaint lodged on Cyber Crime.

The Special Cell has now lodged an FIR in this connection under sections 419 (impersonating), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with sections 66-D of the Income Tax (IT) Act.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Hacking

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 00:16 IST

