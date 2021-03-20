'Anti-national' forces not allowing farmers' protest to end, says RSS

The (RSS) on Friday claimed “ and anti-social” forces were trying to thwart efforts towards finding a solution to the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the three central farm laws and said it is not in anyone’s interest for any kind of protest to be prolonged.

The RSS, holding a two-day meeting of its Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision-making body of the organisation, said discussions were a must.

They added that some agreements must be reached even if not all issues could be sorted out. The have been staging protests for over 100 days on the borders of Delhi against the three contentious farms laws. RSS noted that in the past, “we have felt that forces are trying to create an environment of disturbance and instability in the country to achieve their political ambitions.”



We believe that there are no unsolvable problems. What is needed is sincere efforts.”" In a democracy, all have the freedom of expressing their views, but none can be given the right to create disturbance and instability in the country, RSS said.

Pointing out that the three Bills relating to agriculture were passed by a majority in Parliament and farmer organisations opposing the action through protests, the RSS said the intensity of the agitation increased with time. Several rounds of talks went on between the government representatives and agitating farmer organisations, but the agitators remained firm on their demand despite the government accepting a few proposals to modify the laws, it said.