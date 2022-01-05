Antibody cocktail not useful for most patients with Omicron: Experts

-
ALSO READ
Omicron coronavirus variant linked with high risk of reinfection: Study
Likely order of Covid symptoms depends on coronavirus variant: Study
New variant, C.1.2, may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
Delta variant accounts for 80% of new Covid cases: Govt expert panel chief
Hospitalisation rate lower for Omicron than Delta variant: UK study
-
Amid the surge in COVID cases and concerns over the Omicron variant of coronavirus, doctors in Kolkata believe that there is no requirement for antibody cocktail for most of the patients as the formula is not useful for the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
Speaking to ANI, Dr Abhijit Chowdhury of SSKM Hospital said, "Antibody cocktails are only useful for a small segment of people. For most of the people with COVID or almost 99 per cent of the patients will not need antibody cocktail. Only patients above 60 years or have comorbidities in their initial 4-5 days of the initial disease may help from antibody cocktail. Antibody cocktail is not going to be a great solution for the COVID pandemic."
Meanwhile, cardiac surgeon Dr Kunal Sarkar of Medica Superspeciality Hospital gave emphasis on adequate data of Omicron infection.
"We are still in a decision-making dilemma since we do not know what proportion is Omicron and what proportion is Delta. If you presume it is delta then you may have some use. If you presume it is Omicron then an antibody cocktail will not be useful. As doctors, we request governments to come up with more substantial data because we need to know the proportions of Omicron cases. We need to have the trend of infections in each city," Dr Sarkar told ANI.
West Bengal reported 9,073 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Tuesday.
3,768 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours. 16 people lost their lives to the disease during the last 24 hours.
There are currently 25,475 active COVID-19 cases in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU