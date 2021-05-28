Antibody test post-vaccination not needed, says Niti Aayog's V K Paul

-
People need not take an antibody test after the vaccination since it is only one measure of immunity, V K Paul, member-health, Niti Aayog said. In the medium to long term, it is a “cell-mediated” immune response of the vaccine that is more critical and requires sophisticated systems of testing, he added.
Paul was responding to the concerns of people who have not shown antibody presence after taking two doses of the vaccine. He said trials were on to find whether a booster dose of Covaxin is needed after the first two doses. “As and when we find that a booster dose is required in relation to any vaccine, it will be told,” Paul said.
He also said antibodies decline with time and may vary from person to person based on their previous exposure as well. “As a public health measure, we are all increasing our protection.
We as a community will be protected through vaccination,” Paul said.
