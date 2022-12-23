Antilia bomb case: Bombay HC grants bail to Mumbai cop Riyazuddin Kazi

The on Friday granted bail to suspended Assistant Police Inspector Riyazuddin Kazi who is currently lodged in jail in connection with the Antilia case and businessman Mansukh Hiran's death case in 2021.

Sacked policeman Riyazuddin filed a petition for bail in the Bombay High Court, on which the court has given its decision today, granting him bail for rupees 25,000. Kazi has to surrender his passport as part of the bail condition.

Riyazuddin Kazi was arrested for his alleged role in the discovery of explosives in a vehicle near the residence of industrialist and the destruction of evidence in connivance with Sachin Waze in the murder of Mansukh Hiren.

Kazi, like other accused policemen in the case, was dismissed from service after the NIA arrested him. However, like the other accused, he is not charged under the stringent UAPA, but under Section 120b (Conspiracy) 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence).

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)