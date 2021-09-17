Antilia bomb scare case: NIA opposes Sachin Waze's third default plea

-
The National Investigation Agency on Friday opposed the default bail plea of dismissed policeman Sachin Waze and said it had filed a charge sheet within the extension period granted by court.
This was the third attempt by Waze, an accused in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case, to seek default bail. In August, the court had rejected a previous plea saying the application was "meritless" and had wasted the precious time of the court".
The court, at the time, had given the NIA one more month to file a charge sheet in the case, which the Central probe agency did on September 3.
Opposing his fresh plea, the NIA said it "filed a comprehensive final report (charge sheet) on September 3, much prior to date of default (September 6)." and, therefore, it cannot be alleged by the applicant accused that the investigation was incomplete and that NIA had allegedly defaulted.
The NIA, in its reply, further said it would be "just and proper" to reject Waze's plea with heavy cost.
An explosives-laden vehicle was found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai residence 'Antilia' on February 25.
Mansukh Hiran, a Thane-based businessman who had claimed to be the owner of that vehicle, was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.
