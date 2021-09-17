Developments in Afghanistan will have deep impact on India: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Afghanistan crisis: Taliban, a hard sell for China as a suitable ally
Afghanistan crisis: Centre calls all-party meeting on Thursday
Taliban takes over Kabul, president Ashraf Ghani flees the country
Taliban triumphs: History turns full-circle in Afghanistan
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the recent developments in Afghanistan will have the greatest impact on neighbouring countries like India and continuing instability in that country will encourage terrorist and extremist ideologies all over the world.
In a virtual address at an SCO meeting on Afghanistan, Modi said there was a need for regional focus and cooperation on the situation in the country.
"The recent developments in Afghanistan will have the greatest impact on neighbouring countries like us. And therefore, there is a need for regional focus and cooperation on this issue," he said.
Modi warned that if "instability and fundamentalism" persist in Afghanistan, it will encourage terrorist and extremist ideologies all over the world.
"Other extremist groups can also be encouraged to gain power through violence," he said, adding the change of power in Afghanistan is not inclusive and has happened without negotiation.
The prime minister also flagged his concerns over the serious humanitarian crisis unfolding in Afghanistan, noting that the economic woes of the Afghan people are increasing due to the blockage in financial and trade flows.
He said the developments in Afghanistan could lead to an "uncontrolled" flow of drugs, illegal weapons and human trafficking.
"A large amount of advanced weapons remain in Afghanistan. Due to these, there will be a risk of instability in the entire region," Modi said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU