AP CM orders inquiry into desecration of Lord Ram idol in Ramateertham

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has ordered a Crime Investigation Department (CID) inquiry into the "unfortunate incident" of desecration of idol in Ramateertham of Nellimarla Mandal in Vizianagaram district, State Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao announced on Monday.

The Minister also said that a new idol will be installed there and the date of installation will be announced within two days.

Following the orders of the Chief Minister, Rao held a review meeting with the higher officials of Endowments and police departments. He reviewed the steps taken till date and to be taken regarding attacks on the temple.

While speaking to the media after the review meeting, the minister said that "Chief Minister has ordered CID inquiry into the unfortunate incident of idol desecration at Ramateertham. CM Reddy has ordered for modernization of the temple. A new idol will be installed there. We have approved the design which was accepted by the officials. We will announce the date of the installation of the new idol within two days after consulting Agama scholars."

"Chief Minister Reddy has also ordered CID inquiry into idol vandalization incident of Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district. We appeal to BJP to withdraw their proposed rally at Ramateertham. The investigation is going on into the incident of damage of Goddess Sita idol in Vijayawada. Attacks are taking place in temples administered by TDP leaders," he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy continued his tirade on the opposition in connection with recent incidents of attacks on temples in the state.

"The earlier government had ordered (the police and collectors) to turn a blind eye on the misdeeds of their party leaders. But our govt clearly told to punish culprits, despite their political affiliations. I once again repeat, not to spare any guilt, even if they belong to our party. Our 18-month rule became an eyesore for the Opposition. We are extending welfare schemes to all eligible, without looking for their caste, religion or political affiliation. People are happy as they are directly getting the benefits. Opposition parties are unable to face the goodwill the govt is getting, so they are conspiring against the govt, spreading lies through social media," he said at an event wherein he virtually inaugurated the Andhra Pradesh police duty meet.

Reddy inaugurated the meet from his camp office in virtual mode. This is the first duty meet of Andhra Pradesh police after bifurcation.

While speaking on the occasion, Reddy said that some people are intentionally indulging in bad practices so that the police get defamed. He was referring to opposition TDP.

"Some people are neither afraid nor have devotion for God. They are playing politics with God, playing foul games with idols. They are vandalizing the idols and slinging mud on us through yellow journalism. They are spreading caste and religious hatred. Who will be benefited if idols at temples are broken? Who will be benefited is people's beliefs are attacked with wrong and malicious words," he said.

The idol of was allegedly desecrated at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district here on December 29 following which a group of BJP workers staged a protest on the temple premises. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Monday said that his party and the Jana Sena will lead the Ramateertham Dham Yatra on January 5 against the alleged attacks on Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh.

