JUST IN
Diarrhoea cases in Himachal villages cross 1,200-mark in last three days
With baadshah back as Pathaan, here is what drives Brand Shah Rukh: Love
UDAN scheme: Odisha CM approves 50 fire service posts for four airports
Centre confusing people in name of implementing CAA: Mamata Banerjee
Scientists develop new biomaterial that can be injected intravenously
Coffee with milk may have anti-inflammatory effect, says researchers
SC to consider govt's plea for open court hearing of petition on Benami law
Sisodia seeks approval from LG for sending teachers to Finland for training
IndiGo to operate Boeing 777 aircraft on Delhi-Istanbul route from Feb 1
Registration of properties in Mumbai up 7% to 8,694 units in Jan: Report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Diarrhoea cases in Himachal villages cross 1,200-mark in last three days
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Armed forces can take action against their officers for adulterous acts: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that armed forces can take action against their officers for adulterous acts, as it clarified the landmark 2018 judgement that decriminalised adultery

Topics
Supreme Court | Indian Army | court orders

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.
Armed forces can take action against their officers for adulterous acts: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that armed forces can take action against their officers for adulterous acts, as it clarified the landmark 2018 judgement that decriminalised adultery.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice K M Joseph said its 2018 judgement was not concerned with the provisions of the armed forces acts.

The top court, on a plea filed by NRI Joseph Shine, in 2018 had struck down Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code dealing with the offence of adultery, holding it unconstitutional.

The Tuesday order by the bench, also comprising justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy, and C T Ravikumar came after Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan, appearing for the Centre, submitted a plea seeking clarification of the 2018 judgement.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) had moved the apex court for an exemption to armed forces from the September 27, 2018 judgement striking down adultery, saying it may hinder action against officers who indulge in such actions and can cause 'instability' within the services.

"In view of the aforesaid (2018) judgment, there will always be a concern in the minds of the army personnel who are operating far away from their families under challenging conditions about the family indulging in untoward activities," the application said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 17:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU