Centre confusing people in name of implementing CAA: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led central government is confusing people in the name of implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Banerjee also claimed that she and her party Trinamool Congress have been taking care of the Matua community people, whose roots are in Bangladesh, and blamed the BJP for trying to approach them as a friend in the name of the CAA.

"In the name of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, they (Centre) are confusing people. We have been taking care of the Matuas for a long time, but when polls approach, the BJP goes to them, claiming to be their friends... screaming CAA," Banerjee said at a government programme here.

The Matuas, originally hailing from East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), started migrating to in the 1950s, mostly due to religious persecution there.

The CAA facilitates the grant of citizenship to migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

But as the rules under the Act have not been framed by the government yet, no one so far could be granted citizenship under it.

Banerjee also accused the BJP-led central government of not releasing the state's dues.

"You (Centre) owe over Rs 1 lakh crore to Bengal, give us our dues," she said without elaborating.

Banerjee had earlier alleged that the Centre was not releasing funds for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme.

Referring to river erosion mostly in the districts of Malda and Murshidabad of West Bengal, Banerjee said that the central government has "stopped looking into the matter".

"Our biggest challenge now is to arrest river erosion; the Centre is not taking care of it anymore. We are supposed to get Rs 700 crore from them," she said.

