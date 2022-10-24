JUST IN
Punjab, Haryana lit with Diwali spirit; Mann visits Gurudwara with wife
Business Standard

Army chief reviews security situation along northern borders in Sikkim

Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Monday visited forward areas in Sikkim to review the security situation along the northern borders and also greeted soldiers on Diwali

Topics
Sikkim | Indian Army | Manoj Pande (lieutenant general)

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

General Manoj Pande COAS visited forward areas along the Northern Borders in Sikkim and reviewed operational preparedness
General Manoj Pande COAS visited forward areas along the Northern Borders in Sikkim and reviewed operational preparedness (Photo: ANI)

Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Monday visited forward areas in Sikkim to review the security situation along the northern borders and also greeted soldiers on Diwali.

Gen Pande visited military stations in north Bengal and border areas of Sikkim on October 23-24, the defence ministry said in a statement.

He wished all ranks on the occasion of Diwali and also reviewed the security situation along the northern borders of Sikkim, the ministry said.

The Army chief expressed satisfaction at the pace of infrastructure development along the border areas. He was accompanied by Lt Gen R P Kalita, Army Commander of Eastern Command, and Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich, GOC Trishakti Corps, the statement said.

At Sukna Military Station on Sunday, Gen Pande interacted with the troops during a programme showcasing India's cultural heritage and unity in diversity, which was organised on the eve of the festival.

On Monday, the Army chief, accompanied by Kalita and Aich, visited forward areas in north and east Sikkim, the statement said.

"Reviewing the operational situation and preparedness of the field formations deployed along the northern borders in Sikkim Sector, the COAS expressed his satisfaction and exhorted the troops to maintain readiness for all types of challenges," it said.

Greeting the soldiers on the occasion of Diwali, Gen Pande presented and shared sweets with them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 21:29 IST

