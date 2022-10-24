BSF offers sweets to Pakistan Rangers at Attari-Wagah border on Diwali

The Border Security Force offered sweets to Pakistan Rangers at the Attari- border on the occasion of Diwali on Monday, officials said.

A commandant-rank officer of the BSF, along with other personnel, gave sweets to the Pakistan Rangers at the joint checkpost.

Officials of both the forces shook hands and exchanged pleasantries for a few minutes.

The border guarding forces of India and Pakistan exchange sweets and wishes on various religious festivals such as Eid and Diwali, and also on their respective Independence Days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)