JUST IN
Arunachal chopper crash: Army personnel's bodies cremated at native place
17 IPS officers reshuffled in top level changes in Gujarat ahead of polls
Delhi's air turns 'very poor', but still 2nd best on Diwali in 7 years
CIDCO launches 7,849 flats in Navi Mumbai under mass housing scheme
Kerala Guv issues show cause notices to nine VCs amid varsity row
Maha CM greets people on Diwali, stresses on expediting state's development
Bengal govt prepares to deal with adverse situations due to cyclone Sitrang
India considers war as last resort; strength necessary for peace: PM Modi
Lack of cooperation by authorities affecting Bihar heritage sites: ASI
Latest news LIVE: Delhi's air quality second best on Diwali in seven years
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
PM Modi calls on President Droupadi Murmu, both exchange Diwali greetings
Business Standard

BSF offers sweets to Pakistan Rangers at Attari-Wagah border on Diwali

The Border Security Force offered sweets to Pakistan Rangers at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of Diwali on Monday, officials said

Topics
BSF | Wagah | India Pakistan relations

Press Trust of India  |  Attari (Amritsar) 

BSF, Pakistan Rangers, Attari-Wagah border, Diwali
BSF and Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of Diwali (Photo: ANI)

The Border Security Force offered sweets to Pakistan Rangers at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of Diwali on Monday, officials said.

A commandant-rank officer of the BSF, along with other personnel, gave sweets to the Pakistan Rangers at the joint checkpost.

Officials of both the forces shook hands and exchanged pleasantries for a few minutes.

The border guarding forces of India and Pakistan exchange sweets and wishes on various religious festivals such as Eid and Diwali, and also on their respective Independence Days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BSF

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 19:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.