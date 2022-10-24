BSF offers sweets to Pakistan Rangers at Attari-Wagah border on Diwali

-
-
The Border Security Force offered sweets to Pakistan Rangers at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of Diwali on Monday, officials said.
A commandant-rank officer of the BSF, along with other personnel, gave sweets to the Pakistan Rangers at the joint checkpost.
Officials of both the forces shook hands and exchanged pleasantries for a few minutes.
The border guarding forces of India and Pakistan exchange sweets and wishes on various religious festivals such as Eid and Diwali, and also on their respective Independence Days.
First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 19:44 IST
