PM Modi calls on President Droupadi Murmu, both exchange Diwali greetings

-
ALSO READ
Diwali an occasion to strengthen harmony, says President Droupadi Murmu
President Murmu, Prime Minister Modi extend greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi
Murmu's election is testimony to vibrancy of Indian democracy: Naidu
Mayurbhanj residents enjoy lunch with 'daughter of soil' President Murmu
Inside Murmu's world: Passionate teacher, disciplinarian, vegetarian
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met President Droupadi Murmu and they exchanged Diwali greetings and also shared their "desire for peace, prosperity and a better tomorrow for the whole of humanity".
"It was my pleasure to receive Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji today. We exchanged Diwali greetings and shared our desire for peace, prosperity and a better tomorrow for the whole of humanity on this festival that marks the victory of light over darkness," President Murmu tweeted, along with the pictures of the meeting.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Kargil.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 19:39 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU