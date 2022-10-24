JUST IN
PM Modi calls on President Droupadi Murmu, both exchange Diwali greetings

PM Modi met President Droupadi Murmu and they exchanged Diwali greetings and also shared their "desire for peace, prosperity and a better tomorrow for the whole of humanity".

Topics
Narendra Modi | Diwali | Droupadi Murmu

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi with President Murmu
Photo: @rashtrapatibhvn

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met President Droupadi Murmu and they exchanged Diwali greetings and also shared their "desire for peace, prosperity and a better tomorrow for the whole of humanity".

"It was my pleasure to receive Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji today. We exchanged Diwali greetings and shared our desire for peace, prosperity and a better tomorrow for the whole of humanity on this festival that marks the victory of light over darkness," President Murmu tweeted, along with the pictures of the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Kargil.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 19:39 IST

