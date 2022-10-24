JUST IN
Delhi's air turns 'very poor', but still 2nd best on Diwali in 7 years
17 IPS officers reshuffled in top level changes in Gujarat ahead of polls

The Gujarat government transferred 15 IPS officers and allotted postings to two other senior cops waiting for new assignments, a top level reshuffle carried out ahead of Assembly elections

Topics
Gujarat elections | IPS officers | Indian Police Service

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Gujarat police
Representative Image

The Gujarat government on Monday transferred 15 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and allotted postings to two other senior cops waiting for new assignments, a top level reshuffle carried out ahead of Assembly elections due in the next few months.

The state home department transferred 15 IPS officers and promoted officer Neeraj Badgujar, who was waiting for a new posting, and appointed him Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) (sector-1), Ahmedabad city, as per a notification.

Manoj Ninama, another officer waiting for a new assignment, was appointed ACP (crime and traffic), Vadodara city, it said. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Surat range) Rajkumar Pandian was transferred to Ahmedabad as ADGP (Railways), said the notification. He will also hold the additional charge of Executive Director of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL), a state-run power company, in Vadodara. IPS officer Anupamsinh Gehlot earlier held the additional charge at GUVNL. Among other changes, Special Commissioner of Police of Rajkit Khursheed Ahmed was transferred as ADGP (planning and modernisation) and posted at Gandhinagar. As per the notification, Inspector General of Police (IGP) (Armed units), Gandhinagar, Piyush Patel was transferred as IGP (Surat range). IGP (Bhavnagar range) Ashok Yadav was transferred as IGP (Rajkot range) and IGP (Rajkot range) Sandeep SIngh was transferred as IGP (Vadodara range). Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) (Adminstration), Ahmedabad city, Ajay Chaudhary was transferred and named JCP (special branch), Ahmedabad city. JCP (traffic), Ahmedabad city MA Chavada will now be the IGP of Junagadh range. The home department named JCP (sector-2), Ahmedabad city, Gautam Parmar as the new IGP of Bhavnagar range. IGP (Gandhinagar range) DH Parmar was transferred and posted as JCP (traffic), Surat city. DIG (Panchmahal range) MS Bharada was transferred as ACP (sector-2) Ahmedabad, while ACP (crime and traffic), Vadodara, Chirag Koradia, will take over as the new DIG of Panchmahal range. DIGP (Railways), Ahmedabad, AG Chauhan was transferred as ACP (traffic), Ahmedabad, while ACP (sector-1), Ahmedabad, RV Asari was named the new DIG (intelligence-2) at Gandhinagar.

DIGP (CID crime), Saurabh Tolumbia was transferred and posted as ACP (admin, traffic and crime) of Rajkot city, according to the notification.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 18:43 IST

