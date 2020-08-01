Army conducts rescue ops in Uttarakhand, provides medical aid to locals

Troops of the conducted rescue operations in Uttarakhand's Dharchula on Saturday following heavy rains in the region, informed the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI), IHQ of MoD (Army).

The troops evacuated a large number of villagers in Dharchula. The locals were provided with logistics and medical aid.

"Troops of conducted Rescue Operations for the evacuation of villagers in Dharchula, A large number of villagers were evacuated. Logistics and medical aid being extended to the locals," said ADG PI, in a tweet.

On Friday, Dharchula MLA Harish Dhami had a narrow escape after he slipped while crossing a flooded rivulet in Dharchula area on his visit to the district.

has witnessed several landslides following heavy rainfall in the state. The district administration has also issued red alerts in the past few days after rivers were flowing above their danger marks due to excessive rainfall.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)