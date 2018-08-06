Army wants conversion of cantonments into exclusive military stations: Govt

The has proposed that cantonments across the country should be converted into " stations" after separating civilian areas from them, the government said on Monday.

At present, 62 cantonments are operational in 19 states across the country in a total area of 157,000 acres. Approximately 2.1 million people are living in the cantonments, according to official data.

"The has suggested excision of civil areas of Cantonments and converting pockets into stations," Minister of State for Defence said in a written reply to a query in Rajya Sabha,



The has been pressing for converting the cantonments into exclusive military stations as part of larger goal of improving operational readiness of the force. The first was set up by the British and the number grew steadily over the years.

"Cantonments, with a 250-year history, are important institutions that bear testimony to the harmonious co-existence of civilians and defence personnel," said Bhamre.

Asked whether the government has plans to abolish the cantonments, Bhamre said there is no such proposal.

To a separate question on whether the government is considering to introduce compulsory military training for school children, Bhamre said "no".

Replying to another question, Bhamre said a joint military exercise between Indian Army and Japan Ground Self Defence Force is planned to be held in India later this year.