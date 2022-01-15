Army will remain central in securing national interests: Rajnath Singh

-
ALSO READ
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to brief President Kovind on chopper crash
Last rites of Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder to be held in Delhi today
I-Day: PM to unfurl flag at Red Fort, helicopters to shower flower petals
India's defence exports in past 7 years have crossed Rs 38,000 cr: Rajnath
Last rites of Brigadier Lidder performed with full military honours
-
The Indian Army will remain central to securing the national interests as India grows in stature and strength, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion of Army Day, the minister noted that the Indian Army inspires confidence among the citizenry as it resolutely maintains an unflinching vigil across the frontiers of the nation.
"The Indian Army is preparing for an enhanced operational role in addressing the newly emerging multi domain security challenges," he said in a message that was put out by the Army's Twitter handle.
Singh said the Army's response during natural calamities has been remarkable and deeply appreciated by one and all.
"As India grows in stature and strength, the Indian Army shall remain central in securing our national interests and pursuing our national aspirations," he mentioned.
The government stands firmly committed to the capability development of the Indian Army and of the welfare of its rank and file, their families, veterans and Veer Naris (war widows).
"On this day, we pay homage to our valiant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation," he stated.
Singh said the nation also stands united behind expressing solidarity to their families, who have endured the loss of their loved ones with courage and fortitude.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU