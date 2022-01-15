Lata Mangeshkar continues to remain under observation: doctor

-
ALSO READ
Covid: Lata Mangeshkar continues to be under observation, says doctor
Lata Mangeshkar hospitalised with Covid, family says symptoms are mild
Lata Mangeshkar, Sussanne Khan, Keerthy Suresh test positive for COVID-19
KTR takes a dig at PM Modi over security breach incident in Punjab
Film industry set to take off after pandemic pause: 100 movies in 4 months
-
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to remain under observation in the ICU of a city hospital here, the doctor treating her said on Saturday.
The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai last week.
Associate professor Dr Pratit Samdani from the Breach Candy Hospital said Mangeshkar will continue to remain in the hospital for some time.
"She continues to be in the ICU under observation. We have to wait and watch. Pray for her recovery. She will continue to remain in the hospital," Samdani told PTI.
On Thursday, Mangeshkar's niece Rachana Shah had said the singer is doing well.
"She is doing well and we are happy about it. Everyone's prayers have worked. Kindly, keep our privacy in mind, Shah told PTI.
According to Shah, Mangeshkar was admitted to the ICU as she required "constant care" due to her age.
Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages.
In her over seven-decade career, she has sung various memorable tracks such as "Ajeeb dastan hai ye", "Pyar kiya to darna kya", "Neela asman so gaya", and "Tere liye", among others.
The singer -- known as Nightingale of India -- has been lauded with numerous awards and honors including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.
She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU