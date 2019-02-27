Around 65 flights cancelled amid escalating tension on border with Pak

A large number of flights across airports and airlines, including some international carriers, were cancelled Wednesday after authorities clamped restrictions on commercial flights to and from some Northern airports amid escalating tension on the border with Pakistan.

Around 47 flights from New Delhi alone were cancelled, while 16 flights from Mumbai were not operated following the ATC barring civil aircraft movements at the Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Dehradun, Leh, Pathankot, and Shimla airports, among others, for about four hours since morning.

There have been a total of 47 cancellations--25 departures and 22 arrivals from the New Delhi airport, an airport official said.

Besides, four flights, including two international, airborne were diverted to Delhi, the official added.

According to a Mumbai airport official, 16 flights-- eight arrivals and departures each--were cancelled.

Meanwhile, Spicejet said it is providing a full refund to passengers whose flights were cancelled Wednesday but did not give the number of flights it cancelled.

Those not cancelling flights have been re-booked on other flights of their choice at no extra charge, it said, adding it will not operate its Kabul flight till Thursday.

Full-service Vistsra in a tweet said it plans to operate regular services to Amritsar, Jammu, Chandigarh, and from Thursday.

