Operations at 9 airports have resumed as of now: DGCA

Aviation watchdog Wednesday said operations at the nine airports, which were shut earlier in the day, have resumed "as of now".

A of the of Civil Aviation said, "As of now, ops to these airports resumed (sic)."



The Wednesday issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM), saying flight operations at the airports in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pathankot, Amritsar, Shimla, Kangra, and will remain shut from February 27 to May 27.

The move to close the airports had come amid escalation of tensions between and after the IAF carried out strikes on terror bases in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)