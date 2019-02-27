Hope saner counsels shall prevail between leadership of India, Pak: Manmohan Singh

Amid growing tension between and Pakistan, former Singh on Wednesday voiced hoped that saner counsels shall prevail between the leadership of the two and they will get back to the task of economic development.

He said this at a function at Teen Murti Bhavan where he was presented with the first 'P V National leadership and lifetime achievement award' by former

"I do hope that saner counsels will prevail between leadership of the two and we will get back to the economic development, which is the basic requirement of and Pakistan," Singh said in his address.

Thanking the organisers - an NGO ' Next' that instituted the award in memory of former Narasimha Rao, Singh said he will cherish the award and it will continue to inspire him for years.

"I thank you for this honour. It is a great day for me, on a day when our country is grappling with another crisis of the mad rush of mutual self destruction that plagues the the two of India and

"Our basic problem is to get rid of growing poverty, immunisation and disease, which still afflicts millions and millions of citizens of the two countries," he said, and hoped that the events and the narrative will change soon.

Mukherjee lauded Singh's role as minister under Rao and said both Rao and Singh will be remembered for the liberalisation of the Indian economy during the early 1990s.

Both Singh and Mukherjee expressed the hope that history will judge Rao in a much better manner than it has done so far.

"As PM, Rao and his FM Singh formed a team which laid the foundations of a liberalised economy," he said, adding that economic liberalisation broke the fretters of growth that touched new heights under the liberalised economy.

Singh earlier lauded Mukherjee, whom he described as a good friend, and hoped that "yours will be a voice of sanity which will prevail".

He also said that governments have come and gone but the broad contours of the economy have been the same. He also expressed the hope that history will record his contribution in a better way.

