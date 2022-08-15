Arrested in question paper leak case, Uttarakhand BJP expels Hakam Singh

-
The BJP Sunday expelled from the party Uttarkashi district panchayat member Hakam Singh Rawat after he was arrested in connection with the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission case, a leader said.
State BJP General Secretary Kuldeep Kumar said Singh was expelled from the party for six years on the instructions of state party president Mahendra Bhatt.
Rawat was arrested by the state police's Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday for allegedly taking money from candidates for providing solved question papers in the graduation level examination held on December 4 and 5 last year.
Rawat is one of the 18 accused arrested in the case so far.
First Published: Mon, August 15 2022. 09:20 IST