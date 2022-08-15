JUST IN
Independence Day: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde hoists national flag
J&K: 156 cops get gallantry medals, five receive meritorious services medal
IAF's woman pilot Deepika Misra conferred with Vayu Sena medal by President
Service of Army dog 'Axel', who helped kill terrorist in J&K, recognised
12-year-old killed, 15 injured in bomb blast in Indore's Berchha
After clean chit, Wankhede files defamation complaint against Malik
Refugees from Pakistan contributed to making of New India: Jitendra Singh
76th I-Day: Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyaan, Jai Anusandhan, says PM
Top Headlines: India Inc's profits fall; the Big Bull bows out, and more
76th I-Day LIVE: Need to fight corruption, nepotism culture, says PM Modi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
IAF's woman pilot Deepika Misra conferred with Vayu Sena medal by President
Independence Day: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde hoists national flag
Business Standard

J&K: 156 cops get gallantry medals, five receive meritorious services medal

The Jammu and Kashmir government conferred gallantry medals to 156 policemen and meritorious services medals to five officers on the eve of the 76th Independence Day

Topics
Independence Day | Jammu and Kashmir | Gallantry Medals

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

J&K security forces
Representative Image (Photo: ANI)

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday conferred gallantry medals to 156 policemen and meritorious services medals to five officers on the eve of the 76th Independence Day.

Jammu and Kashmir UT administration has announced Jammu & Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry and Meritorious Service. 156 Police personnel have been conferred with the Gallantry Medals and five officers have been awarded Meritorious Service Medals, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police wrote on Twitter.

The police said the Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service have been conferred upon SSPs Zubair Ahmad Khan, Ramesh Kumar Angral and Mumtaz Ahmed, Inspector Showkat Ahmad Zargar and ASI Sunil Jalla.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh congratulated the awardees and their families. He also thanked Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and his administration for recognising the professionalism and dedication of JKP officers and jawans," they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Independence Day

First Published: Mon, August 15 2022. 08:55 IST

`
.