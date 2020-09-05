Arunachal Pradesh coronavirus update: State's Covid caseload rises to 4,775

The COVID-19 caseload in



rose to 4,775, with 201 more people including 33 security personnel testing positive for the virus, a senior Health department official said on Saturday.

Education Minister Taba Tedir has also tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home quarantine, the official said.

Of the 201 fresh cases, 56 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 42 from West Siang, 17 from Papumpare, 16 from West Kameng, 13 from Tawang, 10 from Upper Subansiri, 9 cases each from Changlang and Lower Dibang Valley districts respectively, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr L Jampa said.

Six cases were also reported from Lohit, five each from Longding and East Siang, four from Lower Subansiri, two each from Tirap and Leparada and one each from Namsai, Shi- Yomi, Kra Daadi, Lower Siang and Upper Siang, he said.

In a Facebook post, the minister said, "I have been tested positive. All those who had come in contact with me are requested to isolate and quarantine themselves and also contact nearest Covid centre for test."



So far three lawmakers of the state including Tedir have tested positive of the virus, The other two are Jummum Ete Deori representing Lekang assembly constituency in Namsai district and Dorjee Wangdi Kharma from Kalaktang constituency in West Siang.

Barring 15, all the new COVID-19 patients are asymptomatic and shifted to Covid care centres, Jampa said.

"Thirty-three security personnel including 18 army men, 6 ITBP jawans, three Assam Rifles personnel, five state police constables and one IRBn personnel are among the fresh cases, he said, adding that 7 personnel of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and a healthcare worker are also among the new cases.

One hundred and thirteen people including 29 from the Capital Complex region, were discharged from hospitals on Friday after being cured of the infection, the official said.

now has 1,487 active cases, while 3,280 people have recovered from the disease and eight have died of the infection.

The recovery rate among Covid-19 patients in the state now stands at 69.60 per cent, he said.

The Capital Complex has reported the highest number of active cases at 256, followed by West Siang at 176, Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region comprises Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas.

The state has so far tested 1,80,372 samples for the infection including, 3,113 on Friday, Jampa added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)