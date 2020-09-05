Telangana sees over 2,500 new Covid-19 cases; 11 fatalities up toll to 877

posted 2,511 fresh



cases and 11 related deaths, taking the total infection count in the state to 1.38 lakh.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 305, followed by Rangareddy 184, Nalgonda 170 and Karimnagar 150 districts, a government bulletin said on Friday, providing data as of 8 pm on September 4.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1,04,603 while 32,915 are under treatment.

As many as 62,132 samples were tested on September 4.

Cumulatively, 16.67 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was 44,918, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.63 per cent, while it was 1.73 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in was 75.5 per cent, while it was 77.24 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home and institutional isolation was 25,729.

As there is a high incidence of COVID-19 in the age group of 20 to 50 years, the government has requested the people not to step out, unless absolutely necessary.

Public should strictly adhere to safety precautions like wearing face masks and maintaining social distance.

