JUST IN
With winter on retreat, max daytime temperature rising across North India
India-UK FTA talks progress encouraging, says British industry expert
War provides thrust to India's space sectors, opens up new opportunities
Manish Sisodia links CBI summons to BJP setback in SC over mayoral polls
Rs 2,000 cr deal to purchase Shiv Sena name and symbol, says Sanjay Raut
Will make every effort to make life in Ladakh easier, says PM Modi
BJP national spokesperson M Kikon battling anti-incumbency seeks third term
Adani row not to impact India story, says industry doyen K P Singh of DLF
Here is how India can still qualify for semifinal of ICC Women's T20 WC
Air India Express flight from Dubai seeks airport assistance during landing
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
With winter on retreat, max daytime temperature rising across North India
icon-arrow-left
India natural partner of US in diversifying supply chains: Congressman Bera
Business Standard

BJP President Nadda to tour poll-bound Karnataka on Feb 20 and 21

Karnataka BJP General Secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar in a statement said, Nadda, who will arrive in Mangaluru tonight, will be visiting parts of Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts

Topics
Jagat Prakash Nadda | Karnataka | Karnataka elections

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

BJP National President, JP Nadda, BJP Office Bearers' meeting
BJP National President JP Nadda

BJP National President J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to poll bound Karnataka on February 20 and 21, and will take part in various activities and events, aimed at preparing and strengthening the party for Assembly elections likely by April or May.

Karnataka BJP General Secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar in a statement said, Nadda, who will arrive in Mangaluru tonight, will be visiting parts of Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts during the next two days.

He said the BJP chief after arriving in Managluru will stay in the city. He will take part in booth level convention in Udupi on February 20 morning, and later by afternoon will attend a public meeting in Byndoor.

By evening that day he will be in Koppa in Chikkamagaluru district to take part in Arecanut growers convention, and thereafter will participate in a public representatives meeting at Sringeri.

On February 21, Nadda, who will take part in a meeting with "intellectuals" in Chikkamagaluru, will attend a public meeting at Beluru in Hassan district in the afternoon.

Kumar said, on the February 21 evening, Nadda will attend a booth level convention in Hassan, following which he will fly to Delhi via Bengaluru.

BJP is considered to be strong in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts, however the Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district, which Nadda is visiting, is currently represented by Congress.

Hassan, the other district which the BJP national president will be travelling to, is a JD(S) bastion and the home turf of its patriarch and former Prime Minster H D Deve Gowda.

Six of the seven assembly segments in the district is represented by the JD(S). However, BJP had made inroads by winning the Hassan seat in 2018 assembly polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jagat Prakash Nadda

First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 13:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU