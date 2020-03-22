Arvind Kejriwal puts Delhi under lock down; essential services exempted

Delhi chief Minister on Sunday announced complete shutdown of the capital to stem the spread of (Covid-19) in the region. The lockdown will kick-in from 6 a.m. Monday and last till March 31

"We have decided to impose lockdown in Delhi from 6 am tomorrow (March 23) to March," said in a Press conference.

All dairies, grocery shops, chemists and petrol pumps to remain open during the period. However, no public transport will operate. Essential services including medical services are exempted keeping in view the smooth supply chain of goods.





Kejriwal has said the capital borders will be sealed during lockdown but will make sure people providing essential services do not face difficulties.

The Delhi chief minister added that six locally transmitted cases reported were in Delhi. Total cases in Delhi stand at 27.

India reported three more deaths on Sunday, including the first casualty from Bihar, taking the toll to seven and the number of Covid-19 cases rose to 341, officials said.

In an unprecedented move, the railways had earlier cancelled all passenger trains till March 31 to halt the virus spread.