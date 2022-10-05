As cases decline, Delhi to dismantle its last three Covid care centres

Even as coronavirus cases in Delhi remain under 100 for past several months, authorities have stressed on the need to keep a continued vigil in view of the festival season, while they gave nod to dismantle three remaining Covid care centres in the city and vacate the land.

On Wednesday, the capital reported 96 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.42 per cent, according to the data issued by the city health department. No Covid-related fatality was reported, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Of the 8,857 beds reserved for Covid-19 patients in various city hospitals, 45 are occupied, it said.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in its meeting held on September 22, discussed the Covid-19 situation in the national capital, the PTI reported.

Delhi L-G V K Saxena, who is the chairman of the DDMA, said Delhi could do a little better on the vaccination front.

Out of a total of 13.3 million beneficiaries eligible for the precaution doses, it was found that only 3.14 million (24 per cent) had taken them till September 20.

In view of the upcoming festivals, Saxena said there is a need for a continued and strict vigil as people may ignore Covid-appropriate behaviour during festivals.

The DDMA also gave its nod to dismantle the Covid care centres erected on the properties of Radha Soami Satsang, Chhattarpur, Swan Kirpal, Burari, and Sant Nirankari, Burari and vacate their land.

It was also decided that the medical equipment would be transferred to the hospitals where it was needed.

There were 11 Covid care centres established in the national capital due to a spike in cases.

Of these, one was run by the central government and the rest by the . All but three centres were dismantled as the cases declined.

The Delhi L-G and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have given their nod to handing over of land to the organisations concerned but stressed that a proper inventory be worked out regarding the equipment, said the minutes.

Saxena also said a proper plan for safe storage of equipment should be prepared.